Deals Digest: PE-VC deal count picks up pace, M&A activity cools

Private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) dealmaking activity picked up during the week ending January 16, with more companies raising capital compared to the previous week, data collated by VCCircle showed. While the aggregate amount invested by PE-VC firms declined to $361.7 million in the week ending January 16 from ......