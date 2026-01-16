Why SEBI’s new advisory panel to review regulations has raised concerns and divided opinions

Premium SEBI headquarters in Mumbai | Credit: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

The formation of a new committee that will review the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s regulations has raised concerns among market observers and left regulatory experts divided. The External Experts Advisory Committee (EEAC) on Thematic Review of Regulations will be chaired by V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser in the ......