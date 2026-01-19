Amethis closes third pan-Africa PE fund after delay, misses target

Premium Amethis founders Luc Rigouzzo (left) and Laurent Demey | Credit: Amethis

Private equity firm Amethis, which invests in mid-sized businesses across Africa, the Middle East and Europe, has marked the final close of its third flagship pan-African fund that it launched nearly three years ago. The Paris-headquartered firm, which manages €1.5 billion in assets across multiple funds, has closed the Amethis Fund ......