Sistema Asia Fund appoints Sampathkumar Padhukottai ahead of Fund II launch

Bengaluru-based venture capital firm Sistema Asia Fund (SAF) said it has appointed ex-venture capitalist and tech-entrepreneur Sampathkumar Padhukottai, as a part of the firm’s investment leadership in India.

Padhukottai will join as a senior partner to lead and manage soon-to-be-launched Fund II.

He will be working with portfolio companies from Fund I as well as portfolio exits.

Padhukottai has earlier experience in SaaS, gaming, artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented and virtual reality segments.

He had also worked in Oracle and Certus Software in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Since moving back to India, Padhukottai joined NEA-IndoUS Ventures with Vani Kola, Kumar Shiralagi and Vinod Dham, later renamed as Kalaari Capital.

Post this stint, he co-founded an edtech company that was acquired by Embibe, now a part of Reliance Jio.

His latest stint was as senior-vice president, product/tech at Embibe.

“Sampath Padhukottai comes with a rich mix of experience in technology, investments and entrepreneurship which are all primarily the pillars of the venture capital industry.

His experience will help us add complementary experience to build more value for the stakeholders and also extend further support to our portfolio companies. As we prepare to launch Fund II,” Andrey Terebenin, managing partner at Sistema Asia Fund, said in a statement.

Sistema Asia Fund, a $50-million venture capital fund, was floated by Russian conglomerate Sistema JSFC in 2016. It primarily focuses on mid-stage investments.

Sistema Asia Fund had invested in Infra.Market, Rebel Foods, Uniphore, HealthifyMe, Licious, LendingKart,among others, and exited its early investments in companies such as Qwikcilver and Netmeds.