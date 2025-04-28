Singhi Advisors hires former Deloitte exec as partner to strengthen M&A practice

Mid-market investment banking firm Singhi Advisors has appointed a new partner to strengthen its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) practice.

The company has named Nirmit Kothari a partner at its Ahmedabad office, it said in a social media post.

Kothari is a chartered accountant with over 17 years of experience in corporate finance and restructuring services across sectors such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, FMCG, and infrastructure. His areas of expertise are business strategy, decision-making, turnaround management, financial performance improvement, and M&A.

Prior to joining Singhi, he spent over 15 years at Deloitte, overseeing large transactions in chemicals, FMCG, infrastructure, and pharmaceuticals, and contributed to expanding the firm's presence in Saudi Arabia. He previously worked at Vedanta Group company Sterlite Industries' treasury department, assisting the business team in managing and reducing risks.

Singhi Advisors opened its Ahmedabad office in February, to expand its presence to Gujarat and explore new businesses. At the time, it hired Harnish Gajjar as a new partner. Founder and MD Mahesh Singhi had said that he planned to add five partners over the next year in addition to the present 15.

This followed its move to onboard former Barclays and Citi executive Atal Agarwal as a partner to oversee the M&A practice of the firm.

The firm, which advises clients on mergers, acquisitions, fundraising and other transactions, is a member and strategic stakeholder in Mergers Alliance, a network of 20 independent investment banks from across the globe. The network has a collective strength of 450 professionals spread over 50 offices in 25 countries.

In the last five years, it has advised on over 100 transactions in 25 countries, across 18 unique sectors/ sub-sectors for a total value of around $4.2 billion.

