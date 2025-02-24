Singhi Advisors hires partner, explores new business vertical

Premium Credit: Thinkstock

Mumbai-based mid-market investment banking firm Singhi Advisors has hired a partner and opened an office in Ahmedabad, as it expands its presence in Gujarat and explores new businesses. The firm, which advises clients on mergers, acquisitions, fundraising and other transactions, has appointed Harnish Gajjar as a new partner based in Ahmedabad. Gajjar ......