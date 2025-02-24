Singhi Advisors hires partner, explores new business vertical
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Singhi Advisors hires partner, explores new business vertical

Singhi Advisors hires partner, explores new business vertical

Premium
Singhi Advisors hires partner, explores new business vertical
Credit: Thinkstock

Mumbai-based mid-market investment banking firm Singhi Advisors has hired a partner and opened an office in Ahmedabad, as it expands its presence in Gujarat and explores new businesses.  The firm, which advises clients on mergers, acquisitions, fundraising and other transactions, has appointed Harnish Gajjar as a new partner based in Ahmedabad.   Gajjar ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Investcorp appoints former Tech Mahindra exec as senior operating partner

Finance

Investcorp appoints former Tech Mahindra exec as senior operating partner

Angel funds may soon get to tap into a wider pool of investors

Finance

Angel funds may soon get to tap into a wider pool of investors

Premium
Offshore LPs looking at India via credit lens: Trifecta's Rahul Khanna

Finance

Offshore LPs looking at India via credit lens: Trifecta's Rahul Khanna

True North, Temasek-backed Niva Bupa probes data leak claim

Finance

True North, Temasek-backed Niva Bupa probes data leak claim

Premium
Trifecta Capital names new partner to beef up venture debt vertical

Finance

Trifecta Capital names new partner to beef up venture debt vertical

Dabur's Burman family acquires control of Religare Enterprises

Finance

Dabur's Burman family acquires control of Religare Enterprises

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW