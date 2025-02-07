Singhi Advisors hires former Barclays, Citi exec to strengthen M&A practice

Investment banking firm Singhi Advisors has appointed former Barclays and Citi executive Atal Agarwal as a partner to oversee mergers and acquisitions (M&As).

Agarwal’s career spans over 30 years in investment banking, corporate banking, financial institutions, credit ratings, and the fintech sector. He has led multiple transactions in equity and debt capital markets, loan products, structured finance, advisory, government disinvestments, and wholesale banking, among others, for clients across corporates (public and private sector), MNCs, financial institutions, and banks.

He has held senior-level leadership positions at several institutions including Kotak Mahindra Bank, DSP Merrill Lynch, Jardine Fleming, Barclays, Citibank, Royal Bank of Scotland, and CRISIL, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Among others, he spent two years with a fintech startup LenDenClub, where he headed strategy and new initiatives, as well as investor relations. His last stint before joining Singhi Advisors was with Capwise Financial Services, a boutique investment bank, where he was managing director for their debt advisory business.

Agarwal holds a post-graduate diploma in business administration from IIM Calcutta and an electronics engineering degree from IIT BHU, Varanasi.

Founded in 1989, Singhi Advisors is an investment banking firm focused on M&As, divestitures, and corporate advisory services. To date, it has completed more than 1,000 transactions, according to its website.

In the last five years, it has advised on over 100 transactions in 25 countries, across 18 unique sectors/ sub-sectors for a total value of around $4.2 billion.

Singhi Advisors is also part of the Mergers Alliance, a network of 20 independent investment banks from across the globe with a combined strength of 450 professionals in over 50 offices across 20 countries.

As of March 2024, the investment banking firm had net revenue of Rs 13.3 crore and a net profit of Rs 5 crore, as per data from VCCEdge.

