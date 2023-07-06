facebook-page-view
  Singapore's RV Capital raising maiden India private credit fund

Singapore's RV Capital raising maiden India private credit fund

By Beena Parmar

  • 06 Jul 2023
Singapore's RV Capital raising maiden India private credit fund
Ronnie Roy, co-founder, RV Capital

RV Capital Management, a Singapore-based hedge fund manager, has floated its maiden India performing private credit fund to tap into the mid-market corporate financing market in the country.  The firm joins a growing league of alternative investment funds that are setting up private credit vehicles in India, or are planning to do so, to meet ......

