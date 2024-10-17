Simplismart, Budy.bot, ANNY and Agnit raise early-stage funding

Samay Kohli, co-founder, Budy.bot

Sales and marketing software developer Budy.bot, tech startup Simplismart, fashiontech startup for women ANNY and semiconductor startup Agnit raised early-stage funds, the companies said Thursday.

Simplismart bagged $7 million in Series A funding round, led by Accel with participation from Shastra VC, Titan Capital and angels including Akshay Kothari, co-founder of Notion.

This tranche, more than ten times the size of the company’s previous round, will fuel research and development and growth for their enterprise-focussed machine learning workflow optimisation platform.

The company has developed an inference engine, which allows organisations to run machine learning models by boosting performance while driving down costs.

Founded in 2022 by Amritanshu Jain, Simplismart is a cloud/model-agnostic machine learning workflow orchestration platform that helps organisations fine-tune, deploy, and observe models at scale using a declarative standardized language similar to Terraform (developed by Hashicorp).

Budy.bot has secured $4.2 million in a seed funding round led by RTP Global, with participation from BeeNext, The Neon Fund, BITS SPARK Angels and over 15 angel investors, including Raju Reddy and Abhinav Asthana. The funds will be used to enhance Budy’s AI capabilities.

Founded by Samay Kohli, Budy.bot simplifies the deployment and management of sales and marketing software for enterprises. It helps growth-stage companies streamline their sales and marketing processes, reducing the complexity of managing numerous apps.

Budy.bot leverages AI agents to automate tasks, allowing consultants to focus on business strategy and process improvements.

Agnit Semiconductors has raised $3.5 million in a seed round, led by 3one4 Capital and Zephyr Peacock – marking their first investment in India’s semiconductor sector. Along with two new investors, the round also saw participation from Lakshmi Narayanan, the former CEO of Cognizant and noted angel investor.

The five-year-old startup has raised $4.9 million in total so far and plans to utilise the fresh funds to scale its production and commercial operations. Additionally, the company is set to expand its offerings into new market segments, targetting consumer electronics and electric two-wheelers to cater to the evolving fast-changing needs.

Eyeing a sale of 100,000 semiconductor chips in the next 12 months, AGNIT aims to contribute to India's push for innovation and self-reliance.

Agnit is a Bengaluru-based Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor company. It designs and manufactures GaN materials (wafers) and electronic components primarily for radio-frequency applications. AGNIT’s GaN components offer compelling performance-price-footprint advantages for the defense and telecommunication industries.

ANNY, the fashiontech company for women, raised an undisclosed sum in its seed funding round, led by FAAD Capital with additional backing from prominent HNIs and industry leaders.

Founded in 2023, by Japjot Singh (Founder and CEO), Aveen Kaur (Co-Founder and COO), and Rahul Tanwar (Co-Founder and CTO), ANNY has been experiencing nearly 8x growth in the past six months alone, the company said in a statement.

The company said that the seed funding will accelerate its expansion, enabling investments in AI-driven technology for real-time trend adaptation, supply chain advancements, and talent acquisition.

