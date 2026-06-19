Sify Infinit Spaces taps offshore investor for $71 mn loan
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Sify Infinit Spaces taps offshore investor for $71 mn loan

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 19 Jun 2026
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Sify Infinit Spaces taps offshore investor for $71 mn loan
Credit: Pexels

Sify Infinit Spaces, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sify Technologies, has received a $71 million (around Rs 670 crore) in debt financing from International Finance Corporation(IFC), the company said in a press note.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is the private-sector investment arm of the World Bank Group.

The investment is a part of a larger financing package worth $371 million. IFC is working with Sify Infinit Spaces to mobilise up to $300 million to support the company’s growth and expansion in India, the note said.

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Broadly, the funding will help promote the development of energy-efficient data centre infrastructure in India.

Sify Infinit Spaces focusses on serving the colocation demands of hyperscalers, enterprises and neo-cloud prospects. The company has a currently operational portfolio of 129 mega-watts (MW) capacity as of March 2026.

The investment will help Sift Technologies develop two next-generation data centres in Navi Mumbai and Chennai with a combined capacity of 103 MW specifically built for AI ready workloads, the press note said. 

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IFC's investment is aligned with the World Bank Group’s Country Partnership Framework for  India which focuses on building resilient infrastructure, boosting productivity. The partnership also complements broader World Bank Group efforts to support India’s digital transformation. 

Sify Infinit SpacesIFCInternational Finance Corporation

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