Shubham Housing gears up for fresh PE fundraise to boost capitalisation
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Shubham Housing gears up for fresh PE fundraise to boost capitalisation

Shubham Housing gears up for fresh PE fundraise to boost capitalisation

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 17 Oct 2024
Premium
Shubham Housing gears up for fresh PE fundraise to boost capitalisation
Credit: 123RF.com

PremjiInvest-backed mortgage lender Shubham Housing Development Finance is in the process of raising fresh equity capital, in a move that may see a new private equity player join its cap table, a top company executive told VCCircle.  “The company is in the middle of an equity fundraise, comprising both primary and secondary ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Sundaram Alts floats maiden performing credit fund; second in corporate credit strategy

Finance

Sundaram Alts floats maiden performing credit fund; second in corporate credit strategy

Premium
Gaja Capital, Lok Capital back former HDFC exec's firm to buy mortgage lender

Finance

Gaja Capital, Lok Capital back former HDFC exec's firm to buy mortgage lender

RBI bars Sachin Bansal's Navi, PE-backed Arohan, DMI Finance from issuing loans

Finance

RBI bars Sachin Bansal's Navi, PE-backed Arohan, DMI Finance from issuing loans

Premium
Shubham Housing gears up for fresh PE fundraise to boost capitalisation

Finance

Shubham Housing gears up for fresh PE fundraise to boost capitalisation

Premium
Adenia Partners' Schow on focus over sector, country diversification for fifth Africa fund and more

Finance

Adenia Partners' Schow on focus over sector, country diversification for fifth Africa fund and more

Tetr College launches fund to back student entrepreneurs

Finance

Tetr College launches fund to back student entrepreneurs

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW