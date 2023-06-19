Shrem InvIT tweaks financing plan to buy two highway assets

Premium Credit: Pexels

Shrem Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), an infrastructure investment trust backed by Dadachanji Group chairman Kairus Shavak Dadachanji, has tweaked its plan to finance the acquisition of two operational highway projects. The InvIT is set to raise Rs 1,000 crore ($122 million) in debt to fund the acquisitions, instead of an ......