Shorts: 5G wireless startup Astrome raises funds led by IAN Fund, others

Astrome, a 5G wireless deep-tech startup, has raised $3.4 million in a round led by IAN Fund, Urania Ventures, and Cognizant founder Lakshmi Narayanan. The round also saw participation from Impact Collective, ArtPark, and a consortium of US-based angel investors.

The company said it will use the funds to expand into the US market, strengthen global operator trials, and further commercialisation of its core technology through new products.

“Our first two products, GigaMesh and GigaSat, have a combined addressable market of $34 billion globally. This market is expanding quickly due to the rising need for mobile and broadband communication infrastructure as a result of the change in lifestyle in the last two years,” Neha Satak, co-founder of Astrome, said.

With offices in Bengaluru, India, and San Diego, California, the company signed its first overseas deal with a southeast Asian telecom operator in 2021.