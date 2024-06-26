Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas elevates 15 lawyers to partnership

Law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co (SAM & Co.) said Wednesday it has elevated 15 lawyers to partners across practice areas such as tax, infrastructure, energy and project finance, general corporate, dispute resolution, dispute resolution, banking and finance, and capital markets.

The newly appointed salaried partners will operate out of the firm’s New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru offices, the firm said in a statement.

The promotions take the total partner count at the firm to 182.

The firm also promoted one lawyer to salaried partner-designate and six lawyers as counsel.

Out of the 22 promotions, 14 are women, representing 63% of the total pool.

“On behalf of the firm, I wish to welcome each of the lawyers to the positions of salaried partner and counsel. Each of them has a set of strengths and expertise to support our clients and our firm,” said Shardul S. Shroff, executive chairman at SAM.

SAM, headed by Shroff, is one of India’s top law firms. It has offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai. The firm is one of the top law firms in terms of private equity, venture capital, M&A as well as capital markets practice in India. It is also one of the largest firms by number of lawyers and partners.

SAM was also one of only three law firms in India that represented more than 10 companies that were going public, as per an analysis by VCCircle concerning the top law firms in the capital markets practice area.

Earlier, in May 2024, the firm elevated six of its existing partners to equity partnerships across multiple practice areas.

