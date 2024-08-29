Serigen Mediproducts, Medront Datalabs, ODA Class raise funding
Serigen Mediproducts, Medront Datalabs, ODA Class raise funding

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 29 Aug 2024
Neeraj Kumar, finance head, ODA Class

Biomedical products maker Serigen Mediproducts and data storage startup Medront Datalabs raised early-stage funding, while Matrix Partners-backed ODA Class bagged Series B capital, the companies announced Thursday. 

Serigen Mediproducts has raised Rs 10 crore from IAN Alpha Fund and Collossa Ventures, along with existing angel investors. This is IAN Alpha Fund’s second bet.   

Established by Anuya Nisal, Swati Shukla, and Premnath Venugopalan, Serigen develops silk-based medical products with applications in advanced wound care, orthopedics and breast cancer.   
  
The company claims that it is world’s first company to conduct a human clinical trial to demonstrate the usefulness of silk-based scaffolds in bone repair and regeneration.  
  
ODA Class  
  
ODA Class, a Bengaluru-based edtech startup, secured $500,000 (Rs 4.2 crore) in a Series B round of funding. The company counts Skywalker Education Technology (Singapore), Daituzi Education Technology, and Matrix Partners China as investors.  

With the latest infusion, the edtech startup has raised $12.75 million to date. The newly-secured funds will be allocated to several key areas such as digital marketing and AI-driven features within its app, the company said in a statement.   

The company reported marginal increase in revenue to Rs 65.81 crore in FY24.  Founded in 2019, ODA conducts live online courses for students from Class 1 to 10.  

User data storage startup Medront Datalabs has raised Rs 1.06 crore in pre-seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures.   

The funds will be used for product development, growth efforts, user acquisition, onboarding DAAS clients, and miscellaneous expenses, ensuring efficient user acquisition and strong retention, the company said in a statement.   

Founded in 2023 by Nitesh Singh and Saurav Suman, Medront Datalabs is a consumer data startup that develops data pods for personal data management. To date, the company claims that it has gained over 20,000 users and partnered with 20 brands. 

