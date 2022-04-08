Sequoia’s Surge, Nexus Venture, others back one-year-old video platform Dyte

Live video and audio calling platform Dyte on Friday announced $11.6 million (around Rs 88 crore) capital raise from Unbound, Sequoia Capital India’s Surge and Nexus Venture Partners in a seed round.

ADVERTISEMENT

The startup, operated by Dyte Technologies Pvt Ltd, will use the fresh money to strengthen its product and engineering team and focus on expanding its global footprint.

Launched in 2021 by Abhishek Kankani, Kushagra Vaish and Palash Golecha, Dyte offers a real-time audio and video communication software development kit (SDK).

ADVERTISEMENT

The startup claims to have connected half a million people across 300 cities worldwide.

Dyte also offers plugins to make video calls more engaging as well as to enhance the user experience to be more immersive and collaborative. The current set of plugins includes whiteboarding apps such as Miro and Whiteboard, along with Youtube and Google docs.

“We’ve only just scratched the surface of possibilities when it comes to live video. It’s our mission to provide app developers with an easy-to-use interface so that they can focus on the customer user experience, and not worry about the technology or infrastructure challenges of building and supporting live audio and video," said Kankani.

“Since Dyte’s launch in March 2021, we’ve seen massive scale with 30x growth in terms of users and 25x growth in terms of usage minutes on the platform," he added.

Dyte's clientele includes Skill-Lync, Yellow.ai (Yellow Messenger), Coffeemug.ai, Shimmer, and Newton School, among others. The startup also caters to telemedicine apps, edtech and gaming platforms, and customer support teams, it said in a statement.

Notably, Dyte was selected by Sequoia Capital India for the fifth cohort of its rapid scale-up program for startups across India and Southeast Asia.