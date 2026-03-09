Sensex, Nifty tank as Iran war-driven oil spike clouds economic outlook
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Markets
  • Sensex, Nifty tank as Iran war-driven oil spike clouds economic outlook

Sensex, Nifty tank as Iran war-driven oil spike clouds economic outlook

By Reuters

  • 09 Mar 2026
  • Listen to Story
Sensex, Nifty tank as Iran war-driven oil spike clouds economic outlook
The BSE building in Mumbai | Credit: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

Indian shares suffered their worst fall in a month on Monday, as a surge in crude oil prices to nearly $120 per barrel fueled concerns over growth and inflation in Asia's third-largest economy, one of the world's largest oil importers.

Oil prices surged as much as 28.9% to their highest since mid-2022 as the Iran war dragged on and Tehran named Mojtaba Khamenei as successor to his father, Ali Khamenei, as the supreme leader.

Higher crude prices pose a significant challenge for India, the world's third-largest oil importer, as they worsen raise price pressures in the economy and amplify pressure on the rupee, which slumped to a record low against the U.S. dollar.

Advertisement

India's blue-chip Nifty 50 index slid 1.73% to a 10-month closing low of 24,028.05 with volatility surging to a 21-month high.

The BSE Sensex shed 1.71% to a 11-month low of 77,566.16, very close to confirming a correction from its record closing high in December last year. The indexes have fallen about 4.6% each since the start of the Iran war.

Other Asian stocks declined 3.4% and Wall Street futures slid as inflationary shock from surging crude prices threatened to push up interest rates worldwide. Safe-haven demand kept the U.S. dollar firm. [MKTS/GLOB]

Advertisement

"This war is different from the Ukraine war as it impacts all major economies in one stretch and quite badly so," said G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research.

"Time is running out for finding a compromise and it's a very difficult situation for markets as there is panic selling on concerns that higher crude prices will pile the pressure on currency, trade deficit and budget deficits while delaying global rate cuts and drag global growth."

Foreign investors pulled out $2.4 billion from Indian shares last week, according to provisional exchange data.

Advertisement

Broad-based losses

Fifteen of the 16 major sectors fell, while the broader small-caps and mid-caps lost about 2.2% and 2%, respectively.

State-run oil refiners Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum dropped between 4.4% and 6.2% as surging crude squeezes marketing margins.

Advertisement

State-owned lenders slid 4% on fears that the oil shock would lead to higher interest rates, which would hurt treasury income. Top private lenders HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank dropped 1.9% and 2.7%, respectively.

IndiGo-operator Interglobe Aviation sank 3.8% on worries that higher fuel costs and a hit to international air traffic would dent its earnings.

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro, which has a significant exposure to the Middle East, lost 2.7%, after a 7.7% fall last week.

Advertisement
SensexNiftycrude oilIndian OilBharat Petroleum

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Rupee falls to record low as fears of prolonged Middle East war hit Asian currencies

Markets

Rupee falls to record low as fears of prolonged Middle East war hit Asian currencies

Nifty 50, Sensex log worst week in over a year as Iran war lifts crude, dents risk appetite

Markets

Nifty 50, Sensex log worst week in over a year as Iran war lifts crude, dents risk appetite

RBI deploys $12 bn to defend rupee as Iran war jolts markets, say bankers

Markets

RBI deploys $12 bn to defend rupee as Iran war jolts markets, say bankers

SEBI tightens rules for mutual fund schemes to reduce portfolio overlap

Markets

SEBI tightens rules for mutual fund schemes to reduce portfolio overlap

Brookfield-backed Clean Max's IPO subscribed 94% on final day of bidding

Markets

Brookfield-backed Clean Max's IPO subscribed 94% on final day of bidding

Fractal Analytics drops 5% in trading debut as AI jitters keep investors cautious

Markets

Fractal Analytics drops 5% in trading debut as AI jitters keep investors cautious

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW