facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • SenseAI Ventures rolls out maiden venture capital fund to back AI startups

SenseAI Ventures rolls out maiden venture capital fund to back AI startups

By K Amoghavarsha

  • 05 Dec 2023
SenseAI Ventures rolls out maiden venture capital fund to back AI startups
Rahul Agarwalla, co-founder, SenseAI Ventures | Credit: SenseAI/LinkedIn

SenseAI Ventures said Tuesday it has launched its maiden venture capital fund to invest in startups working on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.  

The fund has a target corpus of Rs 200 crore ($25 million), the VC firm said. 

SenseAI aims to invest in 18-20 AI-first startups, in the seed to pre-Series A stages. It would look for startups that lay emphasis on intellectual property in technology and products.  

Advertisement

“Our approach is beyond capital; as experienced founders and operators we offer support tailored to the needs of each AI-first startup,” said Rahul Agarwalla, co-founder, SenseAI Ventures.   

In an interaction with VCCircle, Agarwalla said the firm aims to write first cheques of $500,000 to $1 million. For follow-on investments, it plans to invest around $2 million on average.  

Additionally, the firm has brought on board Raja Gopalakrishnan as General Partner for the fund.  

Advertisement

“We will continue to build on the foundation of ‘Beyond Capital’ providing more than just funding. We offer a partnership that starts with product and technology, developing AI startups that are both successful and revolutionary,” said Gopalakrishnan.  

Established in 2017, SenseAI Ventures is an AI-focused investment firm. Prior to the launch of the fund, the firm invested in 12 startups in the areas of AI software-as-a-service (SaaS), AI business-to-consumer (B2C) and AI tools, through a syndicate fund.   

Its portfolio startups include consumer healthcare startup CureSkin, corporate management platform Tripeur and Jovian, a startup that helps data scientists to track and reproduce machine learning experiments.  

Advertisement

It has exited four of its portfolio startups and claims to have clocked a 40% internal rate of return (IRR). 

SenseAI Venturesartificial intelligence

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

SenseAI Ventures rolls out maiden venture capital fund to back AI startups

Finance

SenseAI Ventures rolls out maiden venture capital fund to back AI startups

RBI cracks down on P2P lenders for rule violations, misleading practices

Finance

RBI cracks down on P2P lenders for rule violations, misleading practices

Premium
GEF Capital's new fund crosses halfway mark as another returning LP comes on board

Finance

GEF Capital's new fund crosses halfway mark as another returning LP comes on board

Recykal, Dalmia Polypro backer Circulate Capital raises new fund

Finance

Recykal, Dalmia Polypro backer Circulate Capital raises new fund

Premium
Warburg Pincus wraps up over $600 mn India exit

Finance

Warburg Pincus wraps up over $600 mn India exit

Sensex, Nifty soar to fresh record highs after BJP wins in three state polls

Finance

Sensex, Nifty soar to fresh record highs after BJP wins in three state polls

Advertisement