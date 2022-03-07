SenseAI Ventures-backed CureSkin racks up $5 mn in JSW Ventures-led round

Consumer healthcare startup CureSkin, on Monday said it has raised $5 million (around Rs 38 crore) as a part of its Series A round led by JSW Ventures, with participation from Sharrp Ventures and SenseAI Ventures, among others.

The platform, operated by Heallo India LLP, plans to use the fresh money to ramp up its customers, expanding footprint of similar categories and further investments in technology.

"There is a large market need for outcome-oriented, specialist care for skin and hair conditions. We believe that our data and technology-based approach to developing superior products and providing personalised advice will solve this problem and cater to every Indian’s skin, hair and personal care needs," said Guna Kakulapati, Co-founder and CEO of CureSkin.

Founded in 2017 by Kakulapati, Ramakrishna Rajanna and Charu Sharma, CureSkin is an artificial intelligence-driven platform for the detection and care of skin conditions.

It uses AI technology to analyse users' skin conditions and recommends a personalised treatment kit and care plan.

The startup was also a part of the Google Launchpad Accelerator Programme 2019.

In 2020, CureSkin raised $500,000 (approximately Rs 3.6 crore) in funding led by Gurugram-based SenseAI Ventures.