SenseAI leads investment in Google Launchpad startup CureSkin

Heallo India LLP, which operates consumer healthcare startup CureSkin, has raised $500,000 (Rs 3.6 crore at current exchange rate) in funding led by Gurugram-based SenseAI Ventures.

High net-worth individuals also took part in the fundraising, SenseAI managing partner Vinish Kathuria told VCCircle. The startup will use the capital to enhance its technological infrastructure and product offerings, and will focus on its marketing and partnership efforts.

The Bengaluru-based platform was founded in 2017 by former Google employees Guna Kakulapati and Rama Ranjana, as well as dermatologist Charu Sharma. In the same year, CureSkin was a part of the Y Combinator summer batch before raising $1 million in seed investment from Khosla Ventures, Gagarin Capital, Y Combinator, and Heartbeat labs.

The startup, which offers solutions for skincare and hair fall through its artificial intelligence-infused app, was also part of the Google Launchpad Accelerator Programme 2019.

Going forward CureSkin will offer personalised solutions, Kathuria said.

The startup’s app lets partner-dermatologists review skin. Following recommendations by the doctor, users can order personalised care kits from CureSkin.

The startup also offers services such as dermatologist follow-ups. CureSkin says it has currently partnered over 17 skin advisers and dermatologists, and its app has seen upwards of 12 lakh users.

SenseAI Ventures was established in 2018, with Kathuria and Rahul Agarwalla as its managing partners. The firm says it is an artificial intelligence-focused venture fund.

Apart from CureSkin, other companies in SenseAI’s portfolio include corporate management platform Tripeur and Jovian, a startup that helps data scientists to track and reproduce machine learning experiments.

Deals in consumer healthcare

CureSkin is one among several startups in the consumer healthcare space that have raised funding in recent months. Startups in this segment seek to differentiate themselves through frontier technologies and door-to-door services.

In November last year, startup incubator and accelerator Venture Catalysts invested in WonDRx, which aims to digitise the prescription writing and transaction process.

That month, Yuvraj Singh-backed online diagnostics services startup Healthians raised Rs 85 crore (about $12 million) in its Series B round of funding led by Japan’s DG Incubation and DG Daiwa Ventures.

In October, brain enhancement and mental health-focused NeuroLeap secured funding from philanthropist Rajashree Birla and Jindal SAW Ltd managing director Sminu Jindal.