Sense AI, Penthalon Ventures back SaaS platform CyborgIntell

Artificial intelligence-backed software platform CyborgIntell said it has bagged a funding of $1.19 million (around Rs 8 crore) from SenseAI and Pentathlon Ventures, along with Ghosal Ventures’ participation.

The company plans to use the fresh capital to bolster its teams across sales, marketing as well as product research and development. It also aims to scale North America operations, onboard more customers and expand India and South Africa’s markets reach.

Launched in 2018 by Suman Singh, Amit Kumar and Mohammed Nawas, CyborgIntell claims to automate entire lifecycle of data science and machine learning, to boost the data-to-decision cycles for businesses. Its partner networks include HPE, NewGen, TempleGate Technology, AxionConnect, among others.

"The support from SenseAI, Pentathlon, Ghosal Ventures and all our existing investors will boost our growth plans. It will help us generate higher value for our customers with more innovative and ground-breaking products and solutions.

Our mission is to unlock the potential of data and empower enterprises to become highly data & predictive intelligence-driven," said Suman Singh, Founder and CEO, CyborgIntell.

CyborgIntell's flagship product iTuring is a no-code AI-driven data science and machine learning software that enables enterprises to develop, deploy, operationalise and manage the risk of sophisticated machine learning models on a single platform.