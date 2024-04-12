facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Sector scan: Eye-care chains enjoy 20/10 growth vision. Is it sustainable?

Sector scan: Eye-care chains enjoy 20/10 growth vision. Is it sustainable?

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 12 Apr 2024
Premium
Sector scan: Eye-care chains enjoy 20/10 growth vision. Is it sustainable?

Indian eye-care chains, one of several single-speciality healthcare domains that attracted private equity and venture capital investors by droves through the years, are turning to be the pall bearers of growth in the health service delivery business.   Despite a few setbacks that threatened to shake up the industry with the implosion ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Sector scan: Eye-care chains enjoy 20/10 growth vision. Is it sustainable?

Healthcare

Sector scan: Eye-care chains enjoy 20/10 growth vision. Is it sustainable?

Premium
KKR-controlled JB Chemicals draws interest from PE firms, drugmakers

Healthcare

KKR-controlled JB Chemicals draws interest from PE firms, drugmakers

Premium
Insitor, Enzia Ventures bet on pediatric behavioral health platform Butterfly Learnings

Healthcare

Insitor, Enzia Ventures bet on pediatric behavioral health platform Butterfly Learnings

Warburg Pincus backs Appasamy Associates in its largest India healthcare bet

Healthcare

Warburg Pincus backs Appasamy Associates in its largest India healthcare bet

Premium
BanyanTree makes new healthcare bet after exiting hospital chain

Healthcare

BanyanTree makes new healthcare bet after exiting hospital chain

Premium
Dorf Ketal's Indian unit acquires veterinary pharma brand

Healthcare

Dorf Ketal's Indian unit acquires veterinary pharma brand

Advertisement