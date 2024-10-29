Sector Scan: Why affordable housing financiers are the new talk of PE town
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Sector Scan: Why affordable housing financiers are the new talk of PE town

Sector Scan: Why affordable housing financiers are the new talk of PE town

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 29 Oct 2024
Pro
Sector Scan: Why affordable housing financiers are the new talk of PE town
Credit: Thinkstock

Affordable housing finance companies are finding favour among large private equity firms as the strong demand for such loans and a concerted push from the government has enhanced the growth prospects of these entities. Also, reasonable valuations of many entities have helped garner interest from investors, say experts. After a period ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Become a Pro member
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Lockton gets IRDAI nod for Arihant's insurance arm acquisition

Finance

Lockton gets IRDAI nod for Arihant's insurance arm acquisition

Pro
Sector Scan: Why affordable housing financiers are the new talk of PE town

Finance

Sector Scan: Why affordable housing financiers are the new talk of PE town

Avataar, Sofina, others invest $135 mn in Finova's Series E round

Finance

Avataar, Sofina, others invest $135 mn in Finova's Series E round

Norwest leads Vridhi Home Finance's Series B round

Finance

Norwest leads Vridhi Home Finance's Series B round

Warburg, Kedaara-backed Avanse Financial gets SEBI approval for IPO

Finance

Warburg, Kedaara-backed Avanse Financial gets SEBI approval for IPO

Premium
Avenue Capital-backed Arcil's Mohapatra on growth drivers, consolidation and more

Finance

Avenue Capital-backed Arcil's Mohapatra on growth drivers, consolidation and more

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW