SEBI clears Northern Arc for IPO while putting SK Finance on hold

Premium Ashish Mehrotra, MD and CEO, Northern Arc

Non-banking financing company Northern Arc Capital, which counts Leapfrog, Eight Roads, 360 One among its investors, has received India’s capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) nod to proceed with an initial public offering. Meanwhile, the regulator has put IPO plans SK Finance, another private equity-backed NBFC, on ......