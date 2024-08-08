Scimplify, Metadome.ai nab Series A cash; FlexiBees gets IPV’s backing

(From left): FlexiBees COO Rashmi Rammohan, CEO Shreya Prakash and CTO Deepa Swamy

Specialty chemical manufacturing startup Scimplify and extended reality startup Metadome.ai have raised Series A funding from a bunch of venture capital firms while women-focused talent marketplace startup FlexiBees has bagged pre-Series A money, the companies said Thursday.

Scimplify said it has raised $9.5 million (about Rs 80 crore) in a round led by VC firm Omnivore. Bertelsmann India Investments as well as existing investors 3one4 Capital and Beenext also joined the round.

Advertisement

With this new round, the company plans to double down on R&D capabilities and expand its operations.

Scimplify is a specialty chemicals company that offers a contract manufacturing platform for agrochemicals, pharmaceutical products, and flavors and fragrances. Based out of Bengaluru, it was founded in 2023 by Salil Srivastava and Sachin Santhosh.

Advertisement

The extended reality startup has raised $6.5 million in a round led by Siana Capital and existing investor Chiratae Ventures. Alteria Capital, 3to1 Capital, and Manish Choksi’s family office also joined the round.

With the latest infusion, the startup intends to increase its presence in markets such as the US, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. It also plans to use the funding to enhance capabilities to provide advanced XR technologies merged with advancements in AI to consumers, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2018, Metadome.ai claims to have doubled its customer base since last year. The company specializes in sales enablement using virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) solutions in home decor, e-commerce, and mobility. It is also a part of NVIDIA’s Inception and Google Startup programmes.

Advertisement

Talent marketplace startup FlexiBees has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV). The round also saw participation from Shan MS, COO of Namma Yatri; Reema Mahajan, founder of International Women in Dubai; and other investors.

The funds will be used for expanding its technological infrastructure, refining its AI algorithms, and broadening its market presence to better meet the needs of both employers and talent, the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

FlexiBees connects women professionals with part-time, project-based, and remote roles. It claims to have a network of more than 60,000 professionals. The startup targets startups and small and medium businesses.

Share article on Leave Your Comments