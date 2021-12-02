Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
SBI puts Rs 4,000 cr loan exposure in KSK Mahanadi up for sale
Photo Credit: Reuters

State Bank of India, the country’s largest public sector lender, has put loans worth Rs 4101.87 crore ($547 million) in...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT