Salad Days, CHK, Sammmm, Shoppin, Utsav pocket early-stage cheques

Varun Madan, founder, Salad Days

Food brand Salad Days, footwear brand CHK, teen self-care startup Sammmm, new-age fashion search engine Shoppin, and religion-tech startup Utsav have raised early-stage funding, the companies said Thursday.

Salad Days has secured Rs 30 crore in a Series A funding round co-led by V3 Ventures and Client Associates Alternate Fund (CAAF).

The company will deploy the capital for omnichannel expansion and strengthening operational capabilities, it said in a statement. It will also focus on new store openings, enhanced technological infrastructure, talent acquisition, and marketing initiatives.

Arindam Basu and Sonal Biyani from Basic Roots Consulting were the advisors to the company for this transaction.

Founded in 2014 by Varun Madan, Salad Days is a healthy food brand. It operates through a network of 25 cloud kitchens, with 12 outlets in Delhi-NCR, nine in Bangalore, and four in Mumbai. The brand offers salads, grain bowls, sandwiches, pita pockets, oatmeal bowls, soups, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and desserts.

Dealshare co-founder Sankar Bora’s new direct-to-consumer footwear startup CHK raised $2.5 million (about Rs 21 crore) in pre-seed and seed rounds. Accel backed the company in the seed round while BlueStone backed it in the pre-seed round. Both were the sole investors in their respective rounds.

CHK plans to use the capital to accelerate production and strengthen its go-to-market strategy ahead of its public launch in April, according to a statement.

CHK aims to offer trendy lifestyle footwear. It will manufacture its shoes at a factory in Tamil Nadu, according to the statement.

Sammmm, a teen self-care startup, has raised Rs 10 crore in a seed funding round led by Fireside Ventures, with participation from Sauce.vc and angel investors Nihir Parikh, Sachin Parikh, Shantanu Mehta and Nikhil Mehra.

The company will use the money to diversify its product portfolio, amplify its brand presence, and build a multi-channel footprint, it said in a statement.

Founded by former Nykaa executives Mantosh Roy and Rishi Seth in early 2024, the company focuses on creating beauty, wellness, and lifestyle products specifically designed for teenagers, including Gen Z and Gen Alpha customers.

Shoppin, a new-age fashion search engine, has raised $1 million in pre-seed funding from Info Edge Ventures.

The fresh fundraise will be deployed towards hiring top talent, enhancing proprietary technology, supporting growth and building a team of AI engineers, developing, fine-tuning and scaling its advanced AI models, the company said in a statement.

The brand is working to become a Pinterest-like platform where users can shop directly. It plans to launch its first version in February.

Utsav, a religion-tech startup, has raised its Rs 6.35 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by Equanimity Investments with participation from existing investor India Quotient.

Founded by Sourajit Basu, Ankita De, and Prajata Samanta, the startup helps devotees book prayers, consult with verified priests, and participate in rituals performed at temples.

The fresh infusion will help the company to scale operations, onboard more temples, including Tier-1 and Tier-2 spiritual hubs, and launch services for Indian diaspora, the company said in a statement.

