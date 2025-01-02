SaaS fintech firm Zaggle identifies three acquisition targets

Premium Raj P Narayanam, Executive Chairman, Zaggle

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd has zeroed in on three acquisition targets, a top executive told VCCircle, as the software-as-a-service fintech company looks to accelerate business growth after going public in late 2023. The Mumbai-listed company is looking to make acquisitions in segments such as merchant card software, FASTag, and accounts ......