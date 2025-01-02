SaaS fintech firm Zaggle identifies three acquisition targets
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • SaaS fintech firm Zaggle identifies three acquisition targets

SaaS fintech firm Zaggle identifies three acquisition targets

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 02 Jan 2025
Premium
SaaS fintech firm Zaggle identifies three acquisition targets
Raj P Narayanam, Executive Chairman, Zaggle

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd has zeroed in on three acquisition targets, a top executive told VCCircle, as the software-as-a-service fintech company looks to accelerate business growth after going public in late 2023.  The Mumbai-listed company is looking to make acquisitions in segments such as merchant card software, FASTag, and accounts ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

CargoFL, Klassroom bag early-stage cheques

TMT

CargoFL, Klassroom bag early-stage cheques

Guestara, NumberOne, Flo Mobility bag early-stage cheques

TMT

Guestara, NumberOne, Flo Mobility bag early-stage cheques

Pro
Peak XV expands gains on decade-old bet

TMT

Peak XV expands gains on decade-old bet

Premium
Flashback 2024: Top technology deals of the year

TMT

Flashback 2024: Top technology deals of the year

Wealthy Nivesh, Leanworx, Proxgy secure early-stage fundings

TMT

Wealthy Nivesh, Leanworx, Proxgy secure early-stage fundings

Premium
DFDF-backed social media app Vuz taps new investor in fresh funding round

TMT

DFDF-backed social media app Vuz taps new investor in fresh funding round

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW