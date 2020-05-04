SaaS-based startup CodeNinja.ai raises seed funding from EaSyndicate

CodeNinja.ai Inc., which operates the software-as-a-service (SaaS) based no-coding platform CodeNinjai.ai, has raised seed funding from angel investors.

The company has raised capital from the Early Adapters Syndicate (EaSyndicate) of LetsVenture, a platform for angel investing and startup fundraising, CodeNinja.ai said in a statement.

While the startup did not disclose the amount it raised but said it lies between the range of $100,000-$300,000 (between Rs 75.71 lakh to 2.27 crore at current exchange rates).

The Bengaluru-based company will use the funds for product development, expansion, and building a do-it-yourself curriculum for users to develop applications without programmer assistance.

“Technology is revolutionizing the way we do business with high-tech approaches like artificial engineering, and machine learning. However, application development is still untouched by these advancements,” Prashanth Kuppur, founder at CodeNinja.ai, said.

Separately, EaSyndicate member and lead investor Hari Balaubramanian said the platform was confident of its investment because of the strength of its team and the potential of the no-code development platform segment. As part of the investment, Balasubramanian will also join the company’s board.

CodeNinja.AI was set up in April 2017 by Kuppur, Deepak Kalhan, Saurabh Kukreti and Richpal Gora. It operates on a no-code development platform, which allows both programmers and non-programmers to create application software through graphical user interfaces instead of traditional development.

The company says it is providing its solutions to firms involved in information technology development, startups with IT products and service offerings, system integrators, cloud service providers and security solution providers.

LetsVenture

LetsVenture says it has facilitated at least 220 deals with a cumulative value of $100 million raised from at least 6,500 angel investors. Investors that are part of the EaSyndicate group say they actively support founding teams by providing early adopters and market validation, according to its website.

Startups that have been funded through the overall LetsVenture platform include MyUpchar, Adpushup, Purple Style Labs, StayAbode, Innov8 and DailyNinja.

Last month, LetsVenture participated in the seed funding round of Expertrons Pvt. Ltd, which operates an artificial intelligence-based video bot platform focussed on helping students and professionals with their career management and goals. Others that participated in that round included Iceland Venture Studio and Nikhil Vora of Sixth Sense Ventures.

In March, it took part in funding last-mile outreach and data-collection service Anaxee Digital Runners Pvt. Ltd. The round was led by Orios Venture Partners, with participation from the Keiretsu Forum, GAIN, and the Swan Angel Network.