Edtech firm Expertrons raises seed funding from LetsVenture, others

Expertrons Pvt. Ltd, which operates an artificial intelligence-based video bot platform focussed on helping students and professionals with their career management and goals, has raised capital in its seed funding round.

The company has raised this capital from a clutch of investors, including Sixth Sense Ventures founder Nikhil Vora, LetsVenture, Iceland Venture Studio (its first investment in India), and Samyakth Capital, Expertrons said in a statement.

Angel investors including Sarcha Advisors partner Rohit Chanana, OTO Capital co-founder Sumit Chhazed, and ClickIPO president Sukanta Ganguly also participated in the round.

The Mumbai-based company will use the funds to enhance its technological infrastructure and expand its product offerings to enable organizations to access its video bots. However, it didn’t disclose the amount it raised.

Expertrons was set up last year by Vivek Gupta and Jatin Solanki. Its AI-based recommendation engine analyses career options and experts are best-suited for its users. Customers can then access video bots of experts who can answer several career-related questions based on these goals.

Gupta said the company was aimed at helping professionals with career decisions with a Netflix-style on-demand offering.

“Expertrons bring consolidation to the same in an innovative way that has the potential to go extremely viral,” Vora said.

Separately, LetsVenture director Sunitha KR added that the platform was confident of its investment because of Expertrons’ core AI video bot technology.

This is not Gupta and Solanki’s first entrepreneurial venture. Before Expertrons, Gupta was a director and co-founder of test-preparation company Plancess, which was acquired by a publicly listed education company. Solanki, meanwhile, is a co-founder of the gamified education platform Eduisfun, which is focussed on the K-12 student space.

Expertrons says its platform currently has over 12,000 minutes of content through the video bots of more than 550 experts from various fields. It is also partnered with at least 30 colleges in India and is also conducting a pilot with Mexico’s Tec De Monterrey to help the university boost admissions and placements.