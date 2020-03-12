Orios Venture, LetsVenture bet on data-collection startup Anaxee

Anaxee Digital Runners Pvt. Ltd, which operates a last-mile outreach and data-collection service, has raised capital in an investment round led by Orios Venture Partners.

Investors that participated in the round include LetsVenture, the Keiretsu Forum, GAIN, and the Swan Angel Network.

The company will use the funds to enhance its technology platform and generate sales apart from training and up-skilling its last-mile outreach staff, dubbed Digital Runners, Anaxee Digital said in a statement. It didn’t disclose the amount it raised.

“We empower local micro-entrepreneurs with opportunities in their geography and positively impact their lives,” Govind Agrawal, co-founder at Anaxee Digital, said.

Separately, Orios Venture Partners’ managing partner Anup Jain said Anaxee has the potential to make data from all parts of the country available on demand. LetsVenture’s Paras Malhotra added that the platform would help in addressing the data gap for businesses beyond raw numbers.

Indore-based Anaxee Digital was founded in 2016 by Agrawal and Arti Agrawal. Currently, it has a presence in around 11,000 pin codes across 26 states. It also claims to have a network of over 10,000 Digital Runners and says that the platform can also deliver products and services and act as a sales lead generation platform for clients.

Investors

Orios Venture Partners says it backs entrepreneurs operating startups in both the business-to-customer, business-to-business, and software space. The firm says it looks to make 10 to 15 investments each year.

Companies in its portfolio include Gully Network Retail, online lingerie brand Pretty Secrets, beauty appointment booking app Ziffi, on-demand home services company TaskBob, internet-first daily affordable meal delivery company Yumist and budget accommodation provider Zo Rooms.

LetsVenture, meanwhile, is a platform for angel investing and startup fundraising. According to its website, it says it has facilitated at least 220 deals with a cumulative value of $100 million raised from at least 6,500 angel investors.

Startups that have been funded through the platform include MyUpchar, Adpushup, Purple Style Labs, StayAbode, Innov8 and DailyNinja.