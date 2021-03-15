S&R Associates ropes in L&L partner to strengthen capital markets practice

Law firm S&R Associates has recruited a partner from L&L Partners to strengthen its capital markets practice, it said on Monday.

Jitesh Shahani, who will be based out of the firm’s Mumbai office and will hold the position of partner, will focus on equity and debt capital markets transactions. Clients he has represented include issuers and investment banks.

Some of the matters Shahani has advised on include public offerings and private placements, international high-yield and investment-grade debt offerings, and equity-linked exchangeable and convertible bonds. Other areas he advises on include liability management and restructuring transactions.

Shahani is a graduate of the NALSAR University of Law and the New York University School of Law. Apart from L&L Partners, other firms he has worked with include Linklaters, Baker McKenzie, and Allen & Overy.

S&R Associates has offices in New Delhi and Mumbai. Its practice areas include mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, private equity, litigation and arbitration, banking and finance, restructuring and insolvency, competition law, corporate governance, regulatory, and general corporate.

In November, the firm recruited two partners from J Sagar Associates (JSA) to ramp up its banking and finance practice. Divyanshu Pandey and Arpita Garg joined as partners at its New Delhi office.

In September, S&R elected a new partner and elevated three others to the status of counsel.