S&R Associates elects new partner, elevates three to counsel

Full-service law firm S&R Associates has elected a new partner and elevated three others to the status of counsel, it said on Thursday.

Shahezad Kazi, who is based at the firm’s Mumbai office, is the new partner, S&R Associates said in a statement.

Kazi is involved with litigation and arbitration practice covering matters including corporate, commercial and real estate litigation, insolvency, securities law and other regulatory matters, and international arbitration.

Prior to joining S&R Associates, Kazi practiced at the Bombay High Court as well as other courts and tribunals across the country. He is an alumnus of Mumbai’s Government Law College.

Separately, Abhirooop Amitava Datta, Raunaq Bahadur Mathur and Dhruv Nath have been appointed as counsel.

Datta, who has been with the firm at its Delhi office since 2017, is part of its corporate practice and covers capital markets, general corporate, and regulatory matters, advising clients including issuers, investment banks, and selling shareholders.

Datta, who is an alumnus of the NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad, has also worked with firms such as AZB & Partners and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Mathur is an alumnus of the Faculty of Law at Barkatullah University, Bhopal, as well as the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) at Bengaluru. She has been associated with S&R since 2010, and is based at its Delhi office, covering matters including corporate and commercial litigation, and Indian and international arbitration in areas such as oil and gas as well as joint ventures.

Nath has been with S&R Associates since 2009, with his practice covering mergers and acquisitions, private equity, regulatory and general corporate matters. He has advised clients in sectors such as telecommunications, manufacturing, and financial services. He is based at the firm’s Mumbai office and has graduated from NLSIU.

S&R Associates’ practices include mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, private equity, litigation and arbitration, banking, finance and restructuring, competition law, regulatory and general corporate.

In September last year, the firm appointed two new partners from within its ranks, elevating Prachi Goel and Shivaji Bhattacharya. The two cover matters including M&A, restructuring, foreign investment, and joint ventures.