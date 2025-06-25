Rothschild & Co appoints new head of global advisory in India

Aalok Shah, head of global advisory, India, Rothschild & Co

Rothschild & Co has announced the appointment of Aalok Shah as head of global advisory, India, succeeding Chandresh Ruparel.

Shah, who joined Rothschild & Co in 2006, has held key roles in both London and Mumbai. In 2024, he was named co-head of the firm’s India operations. In his new role, Shah will lead the next phase of growth for the firm’s advisory business in India.

After leading the firm’s global advisory operations in India for 22 years, Ruparel will transition into the role of senior adviser for one year. In this capacity, he will provide strategic counsel, mentor senior bankers, and continue to strengthen client relationships, particularly in the corporate sector, the company said in a release.

Rothschild & Co currently has the largest advisory-focused team among global investment banks operating in India, with over 30 experienced bankers. The firm has expanded its offerings in India to include equity capital markets (ECM) advisory services, further solidifying its strong and growing market presence and vital role in the global advisory landscape.

In an interview with VCCircle in November 2023, Shah said that Rothschild & Co was looking to expand its team in India, anticipating increased deal activity. At the time, the investment bank was focusing on its advisory work in sectors such as renewable energy, pharmaceutical and healthcare, and automotive and auto components. Rothschild & Co began its India operations in 1999 with a five-member team and has since grown significantly, Shah said.

