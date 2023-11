Rothschild & Co to beef up India team, expects dealmaking to pick up pace

Premium Aalok Shah, India managing director for global advisory, Rothschild & Co

Global investment bank Rothschild & Co is set to add to its Indian team in the coming year as it sees its business in the country continuing to grow, a top executive told VCCircle. The investment bank’s plan to beef up its team comes as it continues to focus on ......