Returning investor Kimera writes fresh cheque for edtech firm iNurture

Higher education services provider iNurture Education Solutions has raised Rs 71.5 crore (around $10 million) from returning investor Kimera.

Bengaluru-based iNurture has allotted 71,49,821 Series C CCDs (Compulsory Convertible Debentures) of Rs 10 each to Kimera to raise the amount, regulatory filings from the company show.

Founded in 2017, Kimera is a Dubai-based family office which offers financial planning and investment advisory services.

iNurture had previously raised $1.34 million (Rs 10 crore) in a debt funding round from Mumbai-based non-banking financial company (NBFC) BlackSoil Capital in July 2020.

Prior to that, the company had raised around $4 million (Rs 30 crore) from Kimera in June last year.

Bertelsmann India Investments, Ascent Capital and Ventureast have also invested in the company.

Including the fresh funding, iNurture has raised $35.38 million till date, according to VCCEdge.

Founded in 2009 by Ashwin Ajila, iNurture collaborates with universities to develop industry-relevant undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. It offers end-to-end delivery of programmes, right from admissions to curriculum design and placement.

The company also operates a higher education focused online platform. The artificial intelligence-driven platform assesses the employability of a student and provides necessary interventions through on-campus career development programmes and placement cells. It claims to offer over 200 courses in technology, management, finance, animation, engineering, commerce, soft skills and green skills to strengthen a student’s employability quotient.