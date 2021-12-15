CocoWorks raises funds; Nexus Incubator backs E-rehab platform

Nutrition brand CocoWorks, operated by Roligt Foods Pvt. Ltd, has raised an undisclosed amount from 21-year-old Kanthi Dutt, the company said in a statement.

CocoWorks plans to utilise the funds to expand its presence, streamline its logistical structure and acquire talent for its industrial growth.

Founded in 2019 by Dr Narasimha Reddy, the vision of the company is to be the go-to brand for all things coconut and to be reckoned as the brand for sustainable nutrition. It has been recognised as one of the top 10 food processing startups of 2021 by Outlook Magazine. The products CocoWorks offers contain no preservatives, the statement said.

“I believe that CocoWorks is providing sustainable nutrition the way nature intended to. With my investment, I’m backing this amazing team led by a visionary pediatrician turned entrepreneur & his strong-willed ethos," said Dutt.

Prior to this, Dutt has founded SustainKart, an e-commerce marketplace for sustainable products and Spartans Media, a brand management firm.

E-rehab platform Resolve 360, operated by Rehabunified Pvt Ltd, has received a $10,000 (around Rs 7 lakh) startup development grant by the Nexus Incubator – an initiative by the U.S. Embassy and Alliance of Commercialisation and Innovation Research (ACIR), the company said in a statement.

The startup plans to utilise the grant to expand its reach, enhance customer experience and integrate advanced technologies in the app.

Launched 2020, Resolve 360 provides online rehabilitation services ranging from mental health, physiotherapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and the likes for patients who want speedy and sustainable recovery from an injury, surgery, pain, or prolonged illness, the statement says.

Recently, the startup has been selected as a cohort of India Accelerator, which runs mentorship-driven incubation and acceleration programmes for startups.

According to the statement, Resolve 360 provided physical and mental health rehabilitation sessions to more than 2000 people for free during the peak of the Covid 19 pandemic. It has also conducted more than 6000 sessions till now, and targets to close more than 50,000 sessions by the end of the next quarter.