Remedico, Qapita, PrepBytes, Aviom raise funding

Remedico, a health-technology startup that focuses on providing mobile and telemedicine-based dermatology solutions for millennials and Gen Z, has raised Rs 4 crore (around $548,589) in a bridge fundraising round.

The exercise in Bengaluru-based Remedico has been led by AWE (Achieving Women Equity) Funds, with participation from LetsVenture and other angel investors. Existing backers including Venture Catalysts and Parkview Investment Advisors also took part in the round.

Prior to this, Remedico raised $500,000 (around Rs 3.55 crore) in a seed round in October 2019 from a clutch of investors including Venture Catalysts, Parkview, Vida Ventures and angel investors such as Hotstar product vice-president Anshumani Ruddra and Square’s Rohini Pandhi.

Remedico, operated by Blackburn Technologies Pvt Ltd, was set up by Ranjit Bhatia. The company says it provides a full-stack healthcare solution, which includes digital consultations, ongoing treatment management, and branded skin and hair care products.

It will use the capital it has raised to accelerate the scaling-up of product and technology platforms, as well as expansion across the country.

Qapita

Qapita, a software-as-a-service platform that provides equity and transaction management services, has raised an undisclosed sum from East Ventures, an early-stage firm focused on Southeast Asia.

Prior to this, Qapita raised $1.8 million (about Rs 13.22 crore) in seed funding in September last year. The round was led by Vulcan Capital, the investment arm of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

Other participants in that exercise included Alto Partners Multi Family Office, Rippledot Capital chief executive officer Atin Kukreja and angel investor Koh Boon Hwee.

Operated by Qapita Fintech Pte Ltd, the Singapore-based platform also has offices in Hyderabad. The startup was set up in 2019 by Ravi Ravulaparthi, Lakshman Gupta, and Vamsee Mohan.

Its platform allows private companies to manage their capitalisation tables and employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs).

The platform will use the capital it has raised to build out its team in India, Singapore, and Indonesia, as well as accelerate product development and acquire more clients.

PrepBytes

PrepBytes, which helps college students learn coding, has raised an undisclosed sum from Equanimity Ventures.

Equanimity Ventures primarily invests in early-stage companies and focuses on capital-efficient businesses that use technology in a scalable and sustainable manner.

Other portfolio companies for the firm include SamosaSingh, Peel-works, Fresh VnF, and BabyChakra.

PrepBytes, operated by PrepBytes Technologies Pvt Ltd, was set up by Mamta Kumari and Aditya Verma. The company says it helps students learn coding from mentors.

It will use the capital raised in this round to increase customer outreach among colleges and students.

Aviom

Aviom India Housing Finance, which provides secured home loans and loans against property in Tier-II and Tier-III towns, has raised Rs 10 crore (around $1.37 million) in debt from BlackSoil India Credit Fund (BICF).

BICF is a vehicle operated by Mumbai-based BlackSoil Capital, which is a sector-agnostic alternative credit platform.

Aviom was set up in 2016 by Kajaal Ilmi. Ticket sizes for loans it provides typically range from Rs 1-5 lakh, a segment the firm says is largely underserved. The housing finance company says it also focuses on women by making them the first applicant.

According to VCCEdge, other investors in Aviom include Japan’s Gojo & Company and Capital 4 Development Partners (C4D Partners).