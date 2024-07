REITs score over real estate but can’t match emotional value: Panelists at VCCircle summit

Premium Welspun One's Girish Singhi, Sattva's Adrija Agarwal, Siddharth Kothari of Om Kothari Group and Navin Dhanuka of Altern Capital

Real estate properties will always retain their sheen because of the ‘touch and feel’ value, but real estate investment trusts (REITs) are giving the traditional asset class a run for its money, said panelists at the VCCircle Family Office Summit 2024 in Mumbai. Speaking at a panel discussion on ‘Real world ......