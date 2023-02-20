Recruitment firm GetWork racks up fresh funding

(L-R): Sumit Gupta and Rahul Veerwal, co-founders, Getwork

Veerwal GetWork Services Pvt Ltd, which operates recruitment platform GetWork, on Monday said it has raised pre-Series A funding of $846,340 (around Rs 7 crore) co-led by Samarthya Investment Advisors and Artha Venture Fund.

The round also saw participation from NVS Wealth Managers and other angel investors including Pravin Agarwala (Betterplace), Shuchi Kothari (Health & Glow and DSP Group Family Office) and Saurabh Garg (NoBroker), among others.

The fresh proceeds will be deployed for geographical expansion and onboarding 2,500 colleges and 12,000 employers on the platform.

Gurugram-based GetWork was founded by Rahul Veerwal and Sumit Gupta in 2018. It is a SaaS platform for colleges to help them secure jobs for their graduates in corporates, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups.

The company claims to have 6,500 employers recruiting from the 13 lakh students on their platform across colleges and said to have helped its users secure jobs at organisations like ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Reliance Retail, Hathway and Justdial.

“This funding round will help us scale the GetWork platform pan-India over the next 18 months, " said Veerwal.

In 2021, GetWork raised Rs 2 crore in a seed fundraise led by Artha Venture Fund. The round also saw participation from India Accelerator.

Founded in 2020, Samarthya Investment Advisors is an early stage VC firm which counts Rebel Foods, BluSmart, General Fusion as part of its portfolio companies.

The firm led by Jatin Karani, Karan Goshar participated in a $2 million funding round of fintech startup MProfit last month. The round also saw participation from Zerodha’s Rainmatter, Enam Holdings, Gruhas Proptech and Auxano Capital.

Artha Venture Fund is India’s first early-stage micro-venture capital (VC) firm with a corpus of $33 million. The VC firm counts Agnikul, LenDenClub, HobSpace, Daalchini, KarmaLife, Everest Fleet and others as part of its portfolio.

In October last year, VCCircle reported that Mumbai-based Artha Group, the umbrella entity of AVF, announced the launch of a Rs 450 crore micro venture capital fund.

The announcement comes at the back of a series of early-stage deals in the SaaS sector.

Last week, architecture and interior design SaaS company, Infurnia Technologies, raised $1 million from angel investors Yogesh Chaudhary (Jaipur Rugs) and Bhupinder Singh, (ex-Bentley Systems). Business-to-business (B2B) SaaS platform Venwiz also raised $8.3 million in a Series A funding round led by Sorin Investments.

