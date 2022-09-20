Recognize appoints ex-Cognizant exec as head of India ops

Credit: 123RF.com

Technology investment platform Recognize, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Muthu Kumaran as the company’s operating partner and head of India operations.

In his new role, Kumaran will help Recognize build its delivery and operations, and attract talent for the investor platform’s portfolio companies. He will also help in the expansion plans of portfolio companies in India and other strategic delivery locations around the world.

In his stint of 25 years with Cognizant Kumaran was the senior vice president, global delivery head, at Cognizant. At the IT major, he was responsible delivered technology solutions to multinational clients across the US, Europe, India and Asia-Pacific.

He brings a broad range of technology services and operational expertise spanning strategy, client relationship management, digital transformation, leadership development and employee engagement, Recognize said in a release.

Recognize’s portfolio consists of five Indian companies: digital engineering firm, Ciklum; pure-play services organisation, SpringML; cloud and digital transformation solutions provider, AST Global; virtual talent platform for software engineers, Torc and data analytics provider, Blend360.

“I believe that entrepreneurship, innovation and an engaged talent can fuel growth, and I look forward to drive value across our portfolio companies around the world,” said Kumaran.

Recognize aims to add more than 2,000 jobs in India across these companies in the year ahead.

Recognize recently raised approximately $1.3 billion for its inaugural fund which closed in January. The fund was started by Francisco D’Souza, who is the former chief executive officer of tech services firm Cognizant, in the US.

“Recognize was founded with an abiding focus on building next-generation technology services companies that provide solutions on a backbone of best-in-class operations and delivery”, said D’Souza.

Raj Mehta - former President of Cognizant, Charles Phillips - former chairman and CEO of Infor and former president of software company Oracle, and David Wasserman former partner at private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice are the other members of the team.

Entrepreneurs and founders can get access to corporate partnerships, intellectual property, talent networks, and an operating playbook of best practices through the Recognize platform. The company also provides operational expertise, industry insights, and strategic capital to companies in this technology sector.

