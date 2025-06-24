Realty investor Arbour enters South India market with new bet

Premium Chirag Mehta, founder, Arbour Investments

Mumbai-based real estate investment firm Arbour Investments, which makes private equity and private credit bets in both residential and commercial real estate, on Tuesday announced its entry into the South India market with an investment in two residential housing projects being developed by a Bengaluru-based builder. Led by Chirag Mehta and ......