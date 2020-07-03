Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. Infrastructure
Infrastructure
By
Realty Scan: How Motilal Oswal Real Estate is building on a pivot after 2008 crisis
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

When financial services firm Motilal Oswal launched its maiden real estate private equity fund focused on the residential segment...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS