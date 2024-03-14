Real estate investment platform Neoliv hits first close of maiden fund

Premium Mohit Malhotra, founder and CEO, Neoliv

Neoliv, the residential real estate investment platform floated by former Godrej Properties head Mohit Malhotra, has marked the first close of its investment vehicle, raising about 40% of the fund’s target corpus. The Mumbai-based firm, which counts Bain Capital-backed 360 One WAM Ltd (formerly IIFL Wealth), among one of its backers, ......