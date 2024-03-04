facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • RBI bars Fairfax-backed IIFL Finance from sanctioning, disbursing gold loans

RBI bars Fairfax-backed IIFL Finance from sanctioning, disbursing gold loans

By Reuters

  • 04 Mar 2024
RBI bars Fairfax-backed IIFL Finance from sanctioning, disbursing gold loans
Credit: VCCircle

India's central bank on Monday ordered non-bank entity IIFL Finance to stop sanctioning and disbursing gold loans, as it found "material supervisory concerns" in its gold loan portfolio that were not corrected.  

These included "serious deviations" in assessing the gold taken as collateral and breaches in the maximum permitted loan- to-value ratio, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a release.  

The RBI also found that IIFL Finance used cash collections more than what was permitted and said there was no transparency in the charges it levied.  

Advertisement

The central bank had been engaging with senior management and auditors of the company on these deficiencies over the last few months.  

However, no meaningful corrective action was "evidenced so far", necessitating the imposition of business restrictions with immediate effect, the RBI said.  

The company can, however, continue to service its existing gold loan portfolio through usual collection and recovery processes, the regulator said.  

Advertisement

IIFL Finance did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request seeking comments.  

Advertisement
IIFL FinanceRBIFairfaxFairfax India Holdings Corp

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Fairfax-backed Go Digit Insurance gets SEBI approval for IPO

Finance

Fairfax-backed Go Digit Insurance gets SEBI approval for IPO

Advent, Multiples PE invest $230 mn in microlender Svatantra

Finance

Advent, Multiples PE invest $230 mn in microlender Svatantra

RBI bars Fairfax-backed IIFL Finance from sanctioning, disbursing gold loans

Finance

RBI bars Fairfax-backed IIFL Finance from sanctioning, disbursing gold loans

Premium
Apis Partners scripting nearly $300 mn showcase India exit

Finance

Apis Partners scripting nearly $300 mn showcase India exit

Premium
How India emerged as top Asian destination for Middle East investors

Finance

How India emerged as top Asian destination for Middle East investors

Premium
Not focusing on office assets in India, to grow warehousing biz: Investcorp's Sharma

Finance

Not focusing on office assets in India, to grow warehousing biz: Investcorp's Sharma

Advertisement