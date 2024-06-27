Ranjan Pai’s Claypond Capital ropes in former Fireside exec
Ranjan Pai’s Claypond Capital ropes in former Fireside exec

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 27 Jun 2024
Ranjan Pai, Chairman, Manipal Group

Claypond Capital, the family investment office of Manipal Hospitals head Ranjan Pai, has roped in a former Fireside Ventures executive, as the firm accelerates the pace of its startup investments with fresh appointments in the past few months.   The family office, founded after Temasek bought a stake worth $2 billion (Rs 16,694 ......

