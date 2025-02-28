Quick Clean, 1312 Interactive, Amantyacare net early-stage funding

Meenal Khanna Kwatra, founder, skincare brand Amantyacare

Quick Clean, 1312 Interactive, and Amantyacare have secured funding from venture capital firms and angel investors in early-stage funding rounds, the companies said.

Quick Clean, which provides professional linen management solutions, has raised $6 million (Rs 52.4 crore) in its maiden funding round, which was led by Alkemi Growth Capital and Blue Ashva Capital. The round also saw infusion of an additional Rs 10 crore credit line from venture debt companies.

Gurugram-based Quick Clean was founded in 2010 by Anshul Gupta and Ankur Gupta. The company provides coin-operated laundromat services and is an importer and distributor of commercial laundry equipment. It operates in 36 cities across India with an employee strength of over 750.

The company claims to have achieved an annual recurring revenue of Rs 80 crore.

1312 Interactive, a PC and console game publishing house, has closed its pre-seed funding in an angel round, which saw participation from angel investors, including Nodwin Gaming founders Akshat Rathee and Gautam Virk, Gametronics founder Rajat Ojha, and several others.

The gaming company was founded by Deepak Gurijala and Raviteja Mantena. It plans to launch three games this year.

Skincare brand Amantyacare has raised pre-seed funding of an undisclosed amount from cricketer Rishabh Pant.

The company was founded by Meenal Khanna Kwatra and provides skincare solutions for issues such as pigmentation, acne, and sensitivity.

