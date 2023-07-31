Quadria set to score another modest exit from India portfolio

Premium Amit Varma, managing partner, Quadria Capital | Credit: Shah Junaid/VCCircle

Quadria Capital, a healthcare-focused private equity firm that recently committed around $158 million to GSK Velu-led eyecare chain Maxivision Eye Hospital, is looking at a neat harvest from a portfolio company that may help its cause of raising its largest ever fund to invest in companies across India and Southeast Asia. The private equity firm ......