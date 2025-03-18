Protectt, Slikk, Go Zero, Hypergro, iHub Robotics snag early-stage cash

Protectt founder Manish Mimani (left) and engineering head Mohanraj Selvaraj

Cybersecurity and fraud control platform Protectt, fashion delivery company Slikk, ice cream brand Go Zero, video generation and conversion platform Hypergro, and humanoid robotics startup iHub Robotics have received early-stage funding, the companies said on Tuesday.

Protectt.ai, a mobile cybersecurity app and fraud control platform, has bagged Rs 76 crore ($8.7 million) in its Series A funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners.

The startup will use the funds to enhance its AI-driven mobile app security solution platform, accelerate product innovation, build new solutions for AI security, nurture talent in cybersecurity, and support its expansion initiatives in the US, Middle East and Asia Pacific, the company said in a statement.

Protectt.ai, founded in 2020 by Manish Mimani, provides mobile app security solutions to protect against cyber threats and fraud. It also acts as a compliance hub for mobile app owners, ensuring adherence to regulations from the Reserve Bank of India, and other regulatory bodies.

Slikk has raised $3.2 million in a seed funding round led by Lightspeed. The round also saw participation from Multiply Ventures, existing investors, and several angel investors including Tracxn founder Abhishek Goyal.

The fashion delivery platform said it will use the funds to scale operations in Bengaluru through multiple dark stores. It will also strengthen its leadership team across technology, category management, operations, and supply chain.

Slikk said it plans to expand its 60-minute fashion delivery operations across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities over the next five years.

Slikk was founded by Akshay Gulati, Om Prakash Swami, and Bipin Singh. The startup claims its quick-commerce fashion platform delivers clothing and accessories within 60 minutes across Bengaluru.

Go Zero, an ice cream brand, has raised Rs 30 crore in its Series A funding round. Existing investors DSG Consumer Partners, Saama Capital, and V3 Ventures participated, along with angel investors Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar. This brings Go Zero's total funding to $6 million.

Founded in July 2022, Go Zero offers sugar-free ice cream. The company surpassed Rs 5 crore revenue in January 2025.

Hypergro

Hypergro.ai, an AI-powered video generation and conversion platform, has secured Rs 7 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by Eternal Capital. Silver Needle Ventures, Venture Catalysts, Astir Ventures, and FAAD Network also participated in the round.

The fresh infusion will accelerate Hypergro’s AI innovation and global expansion, strengthening its position in AI-powered marketing automation, the company said in a statement.

The startup was founded in 2022 by Rituraj Biswas and Neha Soman and is headquartered in Bengaluru. Its AI-driven platform automates video generation, optimizes performance campaigns, and engages leads through AI-powered sales agents, allowing brands to execute marketing strategies at an unprecedented scale.

The company plans to raise Series A funding in the next six to eight months to enhance AI integration in enterprise ad-tech solutions. It currently serves brands in e-commerce, retail, entertainment, gaming, travel, and hospitality, including ClearTrip, Newton School, Gameskraft, and Docube, according to the statement.

iHub Robotics has raised Rs 4.3 crore ($520,000) in a pre-seed funding round from undisclosed US investors. The company plans to use the funds to establish a humanoid robotics manufacturing facility in Kerala.

The startup claims its Tara Gen-1 is India's most advanced semi-humanoid robot, designed for roles in hospitality, healthcare, airports, railway stations, and various customer service sectors, enhancing efficiency and automation.

Additionally, the company has launched the iHub School of Learning to train students in AI and robotics. It aims to teach 100,000 students, the company said in a statement.

Broadway

Broadway has raised an undisclosed amount in funding from Gruhas, which is led by Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai, to expand its retail presence.

Founded by Vivek Biyani, Broadway is also backed by investors like Rana Daggubati, Apurva Salarpuria, and real estate consultancy Anarock, led by Anuj Puri.

Broadway is an experiential commerce platform that blends brands with content, creators, and commerce. It opened its first store in Delhi and the second in Hyderabad.

The store offers immersive shopping with interactive spaces like salons, event stages, a Longevity Clinic, Nail bar, Pet spa, Sneaker studio, and food and beverage zones.

Broadway plans to open new stores in Bandra (Mumbai), Gurgaon, and Pune, along with a personalized digital shopping experience, the company said in a press statement.

