Prosus writes off its 9.6% stake in Byju’s
By Reuters

  • 24 Jun 2024
Credit: Reuters

Tech investor Prosus NV said it has written off the fair value of its 9.6% stake in Indian edtech firm Byju's during the financial year 2024, making the Dutch firm the first to fully write-off its investment in the troubled startup. 

Prosus cites the write off to "the significant decrease in value for equity investors". 

Byju's was once India's most promising startup, valued at $22 billion in 2022. However, financial, legal and operational problems has eroded almost all of its valuation. 

Earlier this year, a group of shareholders in the company, including Prosus, called to oust the company's founders and force a change of leadership, quoting concern about the "future stability" of the company. 

A fair value loss of $493 million was recognized in other comprehensive income during the year, Prosus added in its annual report. 

Prosus had cut its valuation in Byju's in November to under $3 billion, 86% less than its peak valuation of $22 billion, after the company struggled with governance and cash-flow problems. 

